Oops! The backup restored GDPR right to be forgotten details

Chris Mellor writes:

Remember GDPR? Of course you do. The GDPR directive gives individuals the right to be forgotten and requires EU and UK companies in certain instances to erase all personal data per a customer’s request.

But this is problematic when details are contained inside a non-searchable database backup file. At first sight the individual has been forgotten, but if a backup file is restored the business again has that person’s details in plain view, and so breaks the GDPR rules.

OCL Technologies, a California startup, has devised a continuous data privacy SaaS-based tool, Forget Me Yes (FMY), which it claims ensures the right to forget really does mean “forget me”.