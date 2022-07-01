Ontario hospital stands by COVID vaccine policy as fired staffers file lawsuits seeking $700K

Jul 012022
July 1, 2022 Court, Healthcare, Non-U.S., Workplace
Jennifer Bieman reports:
Two former London Health Sciences Centre administration staffers who say they were fired last fall for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine are suing the hospital in separate wrongful dismissal lawsuits seeking a combined $700,000 in damages.
Former LHSC employees Angela Simpson and Laura Goncalves have filed statements of claim in Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice seeking compensation for their termination eight months ago for not complying with the hospital’s mandatory staff COVID-19 vaccination policy.
Read more at London Free Press.