Ontario, Canada: New “False Light” Privacy Tort and How It Might Impact Employers

Yenovkian v. Gulian, 2019 ONSC 7279 is a recent family law decision that is significant beyond the family law context, including in the employment law context. In this decision, Justice Kristjanson of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice recognized a new invasion of privacy tort: “publicity which places the plaintiff in a false light in the public eye.” This decision is the first time this privacy tort has been recognized in Canada.