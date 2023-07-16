Only a handful of hackers are responsible for all email extortion attacks

Lewis Maddison reports:

A remarkably small number of cybercriminals are reportedly responsible for all the world’s email extortion attempts, new research has claimed.

Security firm Barracuda Networks, in partnership with Columbia University, looked at over 300,000 emails in a one-year period that the company’s AI detectors had flagged as extortion attacks, and found that the vast majority were the work of only a few attackers, relatively speaking.

The findings were estimated by checking the addresses of the bitcoin wallets written in the emails, as this is the preferred way cybercriminals wish to be paid by their victims, since there are no questions asked about the identities or legality of transactions in the realm of cryptocurrency.