Only 17 out of 54 African states have data privacy laws

Admire Moyo reports:

African countries are lagging in enacting data protection laws, leaving citizens vulnerable to cyber attacks.

That was the word from Susi du Preez, an independent security expert, speaking yesterday during the ITWeb Security Summit 2020, which was hosted virtually.

Comparing the pros and cons of data protection and privacy legislation and the need for a global response, Du Preez said out of the 54 countries on the African continent, only 17 have data protection laws in place.