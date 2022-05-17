Online Safety Bill to Proceed Through UK Parliament

Lisa Peets, Marty Hansen, Shona O’Donovan, and Tomos Griffiths of Covington and Burling write:

On May 10, 2022, Prince Charles announced in the Queen’s Speech that the UK Government’s proposed Online Safety Bill (the “OSB”) will proceed through Parliament. The OSB is currently at committee stage in the House of Commons. Since it was first announced in December 2020, the OSB has been the subject of intense debate and scrutiny on the balance it seeks to strike between online safety and protecting children on the one hand, and freedom of expression and privacy on the other.

