Online Learning Best Practices for Schools and Educators

Anisha Reddy, Alexis Shore, and Amelia Vance write:

In this series, Privacy and Pandemics, the Future of Privacy Forum explores the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis to existing ethical, privacy, and data protection frameworks, and will seek to provide information and guidance to companies and researchers interested in responsible data sharing to support public health response. Previous posts include an FAQ on COVID-19 FERPA disclosures, guidance on the privacy concerns around using social media for online learning, the use of location data, and our list of COVID-19: Privacy & Data Protection Resources.

As school buildings around the country close in order to protect the health of students, families, staff, and their larger communities, many schools are rapidly shifting instruction to online platforms. During this transition, it’s critical to take steps to protect students’ data. Today, the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) released the following best practices, also available as a printable PDF here, to help schools and educators maintain appropriate student privacy measures during the COVID-19 pandemic: