Online hate, unsolicited advice, breach of privacy and more – Delhi’s first Coronavirus patient recounts his ordeal
Mar 202020
A 45-year-old businessman who manufactures technical textiles for footwear became the subject of hate messages and unsolicited advice after he tested positive for the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus (Covid-19), on March 1, reported News 18. Personal information such as his phone number was also leaked online.
