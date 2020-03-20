Online hate, unsolicited advice, breach of privacy and more – Delhi’s first Coronavirus patient recounts his ordeal

Mar 202020
 
 March 20, 2020

Another concerning report:

A 45-year-old businessman who manufactures technical textiles for footwear became the subject of hate messages and unsolicited advice after he tested positive for the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus (Covid-19), on March 1, reported News 18. Personal information such as his phone number was also leaked online.

Read more on OpIndia.

