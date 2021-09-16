One U.S. state stands out in restricting corporate use of biometrics: Illinois

Sep 162021
 
 September 16, 2021  Posted by  Business, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.

Michael Berens reports:

When night fell, a clerk at a bustling 24-hour MotoMart flipped a switch from behind the counter.

Electromagnetic locks sealed the doorway. A window sign, now illuminated in red, warned “facial recognition technology in use” and directed customers to “look up at the camera.”

[…]

Just a few miles away, across the Missouri state line in Illinois, such screening is against the law under the toughest privacy laws in the country.

Read more on Reuters.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.