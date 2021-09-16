One U.S. state stands out in restricting corporate use of biometrics: Illinois

Sep 162021
September 16, 2021 Business, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.
Michael Berens reports:
When night fell, a clerk at a bustling 24-hour MotoMart flipped a switch from behind the counter.
Electromagnetic locks sealed the doorway. A window sign, now illuminated in red, warned “facial recognition technology in use” and directed customers to “look up at the camera.”
[…]
Just a few miles away, across the Missouri state line in Illinois, such screening is against the law under the toughest privacy laws in the country.
