Once again, a court holds that you have no reasonable expectation of privacy in sent text messages

Last month, this site posted You have no reasonable expectation of privacy in a sent text message — Court. The news item, originally seen at FourthAmendment.com, cited an excerpt from from the opinion in Commonwealth v. Delgado-Rivera, 2021 Mass. LEXIS 341 (June 1, 2021).
Today, FourthAmendment.com notes a similar opinion from a California court:
“[C]ounsel notes that he moved to suppress the text messages Bereznak and A.G. exchanged, arguing that those messages were acquired from A.G.’s cellphone in violation of Bereznak’s Fourth Amendment rights. This issue lacks merit because Bereznak had no reasonable expectation of privacy in the text messages he sent to A.G.’s cellphone.” United States v. Bereznak, 2021 U.S. App. LEXIS 20096 (3d Cir. July 7, 2021)
Are you getting the message already? I hope so.