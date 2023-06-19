Oklahoma legislation shines light on health information sharing

Carly Kirkland of McAfee & Taft writes:
Concerns regarding both the sharing and privacy of patient health information affect every facet of the health care system — from health care providers and their patients to pharmacies and insurance companies alike. According to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, 70% of Oklahomans currently have health care records in multiple delivery systems, hindering Oklahoma’s goal of having both a comprehensive and efficient state health care system. In 2022, the Oklahoma Legislature created the Oklahoma State Health Information Network Exchange (OKSHINE), initiating a statewide effort to consolidate patient health care records. OKSHINE requires providers to access and transmit patient health information via MyHealth Access Network, Oklahoma’s state designated health information exchange, or HIE, entity. OKSHINE aims to enhance Oklahoma’s health care system by providing timely access to a secure HIE while protecting patient privacy under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
