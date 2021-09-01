Ohio Introduces CCPA-like Consumer Privacy Bill

Sep 012021
September 1, 2021 Business, Featured News, Laws
Delonie A. Plummer of JacksonLewis writes:
Consumer privacy issues are as a hot as ever, and on the radar of the state and federal legislature alike. Following in the footsteps of California, and most recently Virginia and Colorado, Ohio introduced a comprehensive consumer privacy bill, the Ohio Personal Privacy Act (the “Act”). By introducing the Act, Ohio follows the growing nation-wide trend towards stronger state privacy laws related to consumer rights.
