Ohio Introduces CCPA-like Consumer Privacy Bill

Sep 012021
 
 September 1, 2021  Posted by  Business, Featured News, Laws

Delonie A. Plummer of JacksonLewis writes:

Consumer privacy issues are as a hot as ever, and on the radar of the state and federal legislature alike.  Following in the footsteps of California, and most recently Virginia and Colorado, Ohio  introduced a comprehensive consumer privacy bill, the Ohio Personal Privacy Act (the “Act”). By introducing the Act, Ohio follows the growing nation-wide trend towards stronger state privacy laws related to consumer rights.

