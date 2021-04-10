Officials Use COVID To Create Statewide Vehicle Surveillance Programs Run By Rekor Systems

Joe Cadillic writes:

Cash-strapped states are using COVID as an excuse to create AI-driven vehicle recognition or license plate reader surveillance programs.

As Rekor Systems president and CEO Robert Berman proudly boasts, “because our technology works so well for vehicle recognition, we do more, we identify the vehicle’s make, model, color, body type, bumper stickers or window decals, rust, dents and other things like speed of travel and vehicle direction.” (approximately 2.40 of the video.)

Berman revealed that fast-food restaurants are using Rekor’s vehicle surveillance program “because it helps the folks who are making the food to do it more efficiently” claiming that it helps companies like Starbucks, ID customers who order the same thing everyday.