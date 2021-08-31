Official Guidelines issued for Japan’s upcoming data privacy law amendments

Aug 312021
Hiroto Imai and Mizue Kakiuchi of Hogan Lovells write:
On 3 August 2021, Japan’s Personal Information Protection Commission (“PPC”) published its long-awaited Guidelines on amendments enacted in 2020 (the “2020 amendments”) to Japan’s Act on the Protection of Personal Information (the “APPI”). While many of the 2020 amendments do not take effect until 1 April 2022, they aim to, among other things, strengthen penalties (these amendments took effect in 2020), introduce mandatory reporting of certain breaches, strengthen the extraterritorial application of the APPI, and expand the scope of data that is protected under the APPI.
