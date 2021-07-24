Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada and the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency to collaborate on issues of mutual interest

Announcement from the Privacy Commissioner of Canada’s Office:

July 19, 2021

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada ( OPC ) and the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency ( NSIRA ) have committed to coordinate their activities to maximize expertise and ensure productive engagements with national security institutions on privacy matters of mutual relevance.

The two organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MOU ) to support their intention to work collaboratively on issues of mutual concern.

The mandates of the OPC and NSIRA are complementary because the work of national security agencies depends in large part on personal information.

NSIRA is an independent expert review body established in 2019 to increase accountability and transparency in matters of national security, notably through a comprehensive review of national security and intelligence activities across government, including information handling practices.