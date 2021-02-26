Off to the Races: Over 50 Privacy Bills Introduced in the State of New York

Lydia de la Torre and Ann J. LaFrance of Squire Patton Boggs LLP write:

… New York was closely watched in privacy circles last year, as approximately 30 privacy bills had been introduced and were discussed during the 2019-2020 session. None of the bills were enacted but state legislators clearly are not giving up.

More than 50 privacy bills have already been introduced in New York this year for consideration during the 2021-2022 session. We have already posted on the New York Biometric Bill, which is very similar to the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (“BIPA”) and includes a private right of action.

The two New York bills that have garnered the greatest attention may be described as comprehensive privacy bills: S567 (and its Assembly mirror bill A3709), and A680 which would enact the New York Privacy Act.