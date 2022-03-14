Of Note: College Transparency Act poses serious risk to student privacy — Groups

Pl share! Letter to Congress in opposition to privacy invasive College Transparency Act that wd allow feds to track every college student thru life; letter signed by @parents4privacy @ACLU @Fairplay @EPICprivacy @ConsumerFed @Network4publiced & others https://t.co/Rz5Ye6W4Lv pic.twitter.com/5f3g7fqrwu

Update: As I discussed with her this morning on Twitter, Leonie Haimson has written up how you can help:

Today we sent a letter to Congress, along with the ACLU and several other privacy and education groups, expressing our strong opposition to the College Transparency Act, which with little public notice and no hearings, was approved by the House of Representatives and will soon go to conference with the Senate. The CTA would authorize the federal government to collect the personal information of every student enrolled in college or another higher education institution, and track them through life, through gathering information from the IRS, the military, the Census Bureau, and other federal agencies.

You can read our entire letter and a link to the bill here. Meanwhile, please send an email to your Senators and members of Congress NOW, urging them to oppose the passage of this bill which would create an dangerous and invasive federal surveillance system, without any ability for students to opt out or have their data deleted.

