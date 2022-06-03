Oakland Activist Sues to Hold Postal Officers Accountable for Illegal Search and Seizure of his Mail

J. Justin Wilson writes:

Today, an Oakland small business owner and activist partnered with the Institute for Justice (IJ) to sue U.S. Postal Service (USPS) officials for illegally stopping, seizing and searching a set of four ordinary boxes containing thousands of Covid-19 face masks bearing political messages in June 2020.

The masks belonged to René Quiñonez, who operates Oakland-based Movement Ink LLC, a justice-focused screen-printing company. Following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, organizers hired René to print as many face masks as possible to distribute to protestors marching for justice across the country. René, his family, employees and volunteers worked nearly nonstop to print, pack and ship the masks—which had messages like “Stop Killing Black People”—overnight to organizers in Brooklyn, D.C., Minneapolis and St. Louis.

But they didn’t arrive. Instead, he and his clients were greeted by a disturbing “Alert” on the USPS’s website: “Seized by Law Enforcement.” There was no further explanation, and officials made no effort to contact René.