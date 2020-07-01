NZ: Waikato DHB breached doctor’s privacy after colleagues accessed his personal medical file

Natalie Akoorie reports:

A junior Waikato Hospital doctor was left “humiliated and ashamed” after colleagues, including senior clinicians, accessed his medical records without good reason.

The doctor had been treated at the hospital’s emergency department, and later became aware that colleagues appeared to know about his medical issues, and he was the subject of workplace gossip.

The Privacy Commissioner has found his privacy was breached – that the Waikato District Health Board interfered with the doctor’s privacy by failing to safeguard personal health information and failing to release personal information to the doctor when he requested it.