NZ: Privacy Commissioner’s office looking into cleaning business’ photos posted online as ‘potential privacy breach’
Feb 092022
RNZ reports:
The Acting Privacy Commissioner is shocked by the graphic images posted by a trauma cleaning company and wants to hear from anyone who thinks the company has breached their privacy.
Yesterday, RNZ revealed business Crime Scene Cleaners had been posting photos of scenes of suspected suicides, sudden deaths and assaults for nearly two years.
Clients have told RNZ they never gave permission for the images to be published online.
Read more at The New Zealand Herald.