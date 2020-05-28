NZ: Privacy Commissioner warns against over-collection of customer information

From the Privacy Commissioner of New Zealand’s website:

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards is warning the hospitality and retail sectors against using contact tracing apps or web-based solutions that ask for too much personal information, including whether a customer has had Covid-19.

Mr Edwards says his office has today published a stocktake of contact tracing apps that generally do a good job of helping a business meet their obligations under the health regulations.

“The apps we looked at work without being too intrusive or by putting sensitive information at risk. But if a bar or restaurant is asking a customer, as a condition of entry, to declare through a third-party app or website what, if any, medical conditions or symptoms they have, or any exposure to Covid-19, they could be at risk of breaching patrons’ privacy.