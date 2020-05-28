NZ: Privacy Commissioner warns against over-collection of customer information

May 282020
 
 May 28, 2020  Posted by  Business, Non-U.S., Surveillance

From the Privacy Commissioner of New Zealand’s website:

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards is warning the hospitality and retail sectors against using contact tracing apps or web-based solutions that ask for too much personal information, including whether a customer has had Covid-19.

Mr Edwards says his office has today published a stocktake of contact tracing apps that generally do a good job of helping a business meet their obligations under the health regulations.

“The apps we looked at work without being too intrusive or by putting sensitive information at risk. But if a bar or restaurant is asking a customer, as a condition of entry, to declare through a third-party app or website what, if any, medical conditions or symptoms they have, or any exposure to Covid-19, they could be at risk of breaching patrons’ privacy.

Read more on the Privacy Commissioner’s website.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.