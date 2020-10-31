NZ: Privacy Act 2020 comes into effect on December 1

The New Zealand privacy commissioner’s office reminds us all that NZ’s privacy law has changed. Get ready:

The Privacy Act 2020 introduces greater protections for individuals and some new obligations for businesses and organisations.

The changes include the requirement to report serious privacy breaches to the Privacy Commissioner and to affected people.

The Privacy Commissioner has new powers to help people access their own information and to require businesses and organisations to comply with the law.

There are increased fines for organisations that don’t comply, and there are new rules when sending personal information overseas.

