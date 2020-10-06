NZ: Police admit to mailing error which involved privacy breach

Radio New Zealand reports:

Police have admitted mistakenly sending a person a letter containing personal information about someone else.

National road policing manager Gini Welch said the letter was sent from its infringement bureau, and it is investigating a second possible error.

She said a review had found the mistake was caused by human error and it had changed its processes.

Welch said 220 letters were sent at the time and it would contact all the recipients to see if there were further issues.

The matter has been reported to the Privacy Commissioner.