NZ: Please explain: Privacy commissioner asks Defence about privacy breach claims

Kirsty Lawrence reports:
The privacy commissioner is calling for the chief of defence to tell him what he’s planning to do to ensure service personnel’s privacy after reports that personal vaccine information was being shared among staff.
In July, a letter sent to Minister of Defence Peeni Henare, which Stuff obtained, stated several members of the armed forces were being treated unfairly or unreasonably because they were unvaccinated.
