NZ: OPC reports two “privacy wins” in work-related complaint investigations

Employer’s failure to secure employee’s personal information results in $7000 pay-out

A man discovered he was the victim of credit card fraud and a large debt had accumulated against his name.

Not knowing how the identity fraud had occurred, he began investigating.

He spent a significant amount of time working with Police as well as contacting third party agencies directly to find out what happened.

Eventually he discovered copies of his personal information, including a driver’s licence, had been stolen from his ex-employer.

His ex-employer had kept employee personal information in a locked cabinet which was accessible by several staff, including maintenance workers. The workplace had no policies and procedures in place to ensure the security of the information.