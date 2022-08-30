NZ: Media Council finds RNZ story breached privacy

Radio New Zealand reports on its own breach of privacy:

The Media Council has found RNZ breached its principles of privacy and confidentiality when a carelessly chosen pseudonym was used in a story.

The ruling followed a complaint about a story, published in March. It reported a woman’s concern that her child, and other babies born during the pandemic, were living semi-reclusive lives and were missing out on social interaction.

When she suggested the story to RNZ, she made it clear she did not want to be identified for personal reasons.

But the pseudonym used by the reporter was very similar to her real name. It was just one letter different. The story also reported her locality and her son’s age.