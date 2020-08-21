NZ: Managed isolation facility security guard suspended over social media privacy breach

Aug 212020
 
 August 21, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Govt, Non-U.S., Online

The guard uploaded a photo which showed the names of 27 returnees.

Video news coverage on 1News.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.