NZ: Lawyer who took caveats on client’s properties ordered to pay $20,000 for interfering in man’s privacy

Lane Nichols reports:

A lawyer who charged a client $19,000 to access his personal file and put caveats on the man’s 11 properties to recoup unpaid fees has been stung $20,000 for causing humiliation and interfering with the man’s privacy.

A just-released Human Rights Review Tribunal decision says Wellington lawyer John Dean’s “concerted” actions breached the Privacy Act by hampering Naginbhai Neil Patel’s access to 95,877 pages of personal documents held on file at Dean’s legal practice, causing him adverse publicity.