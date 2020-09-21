NZ: Inquiry into Ministry of Health’s use and disclosure of Covid-19 patient information

New Zealand’s Privacy Commissioner John Edwards has released the results of an Inquiry into the Ministry of Health’s disclosure of Covid-19 patient information to emergency services. The TL;DR version: the Ministry acted appropriately, but police who received the information and disclosed it, although only for a short time, acted inappropriately.

“Police should never have disclosed patients’ Covid-19 statuses to prospective employers as part of their vetting process. To Police’s credit, as soon as we raised concerns about this practice, they immediately stopped,” Mr Edwards said.

You can read and download a copy of the report here.