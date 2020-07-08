NZ: Covid-19 privacy breach info came from Health Ministry, Michelle Boag says

Jul 082020
July 8, 2020 Breaches, Govt, Healthcare, Non-U.S.
Maiki Sherman reports:
Former National Party president Michelle Boag says details about the Covid-19 patients were sent to her from the Ministry of Health, as the fallout from the leak puts intense pressure on National 74 days out from the election.
Ms Boag, who confirmed to 1 NEWS tonight that she was sent the data by the Ministry of Health, will no longer have any role in the party.
She passed the information on to MP Hamish Walker, who leaked it to media.
Read more on 1 News.
Walker, who admitted leaking it, will be standing down after the September election.