NZ: Covid-19 patients’ privacy breach ‘not justified or reasonable’, inquiry finds

Anna White reports:

There was no justification for MP Hamish Walker and political operative Michelle Boag to leak confidential Covid-19 patient details, the inquiry into the privacy breach found today. The report also warned of concern at the “routine dissemination” of personal details by the Ministry of Health.

Names, addresses, ages and hotel names of people who tested positive for Covid-19 were leaked to some media outlets in early July by Mr Walker, a National MP who had been sent the details by Ms Boag, former National Party president and then-acting chief executive of Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.