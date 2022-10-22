NZ: Case note: Request for former spouse’s comments from police interview

A case note from the New Zealand Privacy Commissioner.

Case note 319712 [2022] NZPrivCmr 4: Request for former spouse’s comments from police interview

A person (A) complained to our Office after Police refused to provide them with notes and comments about themselves made by their former partner (B).

The comments and notes A wanted to access related to an interview B had with Police when A applied for renewal of a gun licence. Police interviewed B as A and B were in a domestic relationship at the time of the application.

A now wanted to access the comments for use in a Family Court proceeding with B.  B had raised criminal allegations against A in the course of that proceeding.

Police refused to provide the information to A out of concern that disclosing the former partner’s opinions would breach the Privacy Act.

Read the Commissioner’s analysis and decision.

