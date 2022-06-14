NZ: ACC review finds privacy policies outdated, poorly understood by staff

RNZ reports:

A damning independent review has found ACC‘s privacy policies are outdated, have gaps and are poorly understood by staff.

The review, carried out by lawyer Linda Clark and released today, was commissioned by ACC’s board after RNZ revealed a group of call centre staff had shared, and laughed at, client information in a private Snapchat group, while another client discovered his old sensitive claim had been viewed more than 350 times by 92 staff.

ACC should treat client information as “taonga”, something to be respected and protected, but this was not always the case, the review found.