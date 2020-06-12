NZ: ‘A breach of privacy’: Government issues reminder to hospitality sector over contact tracing details

Sarah Templeton reports:

The Ministry of Health has issued a reminder to the hospitality sector that customer contact tracing details are to be used for COVID-19 purposes only after concerns were raised over a complimentary coffee.

Auckland woman Alice Canton revealed on Twitter she was offered a free coffee from a local cafe to thank her for supporting them during lockdown. Canton said she believes they used the email address provided for contact tracing measures.

“I don’t recall giving them permission to do so. Is this a customer data privacy breach?” Canton questioned.