NYS Attorney General James Sues Militant Anti-Abortion Group for Invading Clinics and Blocking Access to Reproductive Health Care
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a lawsuit against members of Red Rose Rescue, an anti-abortion extremist group, for invading reproductive health care clinics, threatening staff and clinicians, and terrorizing patients. Red Rose Rescue and its members — including Christopher “Fidelis” Moscinski, Matthew Connolly, William Goodman, Laura Gies, and John Hinshaw — have repeatedly trespassed at abortion clinics and physically blocked access to reproductive health care services in an effort to stop clinics from operating. Red Rose Rescue members have interfered with clinics in Nassau and Westchester Counties by lying to clinicians in order to gain access to the facilities under false pretenses, physically occupying waiting rooms and refusing to leave, and barricading entrances. At each of the New York clinics, multiple patients’ appointments were delayed or missed due to Red Rose Rescue’s actions.
Obstructing or interfering with access to reproductive health care clinics, including abortion clinics, is illegal under the United States Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) and the New York State Clinic Access Act. In the lawsuit filed today, Attorney General James seeks to prohibit Red Rose Rescue members from coming within 30 feet of any reproductive health care facility in New York state, in addition to civil penalties and damages.
