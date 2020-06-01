NYPD Union Doxes Mayor’s Daughter on Twitter

Dell Cameron reports:
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) union known for its controversial attacks against Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted out the personally identifying information of his daughter on Sunday night, including a residential address and her New York State ID number.
The tweet by the Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA), which in February claimed that members of the NYPD were “declaring war” against De Blasio, attacked the mayor’s daughter, Chiara de Blasio, for being arrested during an “unlawful assembly” on Saturday night.
[…]
The report included her date of birth, New York state ID number, and various biographical details, such as height, weight, and citizenship status. It also included an apartment number and home address, which appeared to be Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s residence (though the zip code did not match.)
Read more on Gizmodo.
Saying “Shame on the union” is not enough. This appears to be misuse of a government database or exceeding authorized access and there should be charges filed for this. Yes, I realize that this is nowhere near the worst police abuse we’ve seen but there really needs to be charges filed for abuses — including this one. Whoever accessed the database and misused data should be charged. And if access controls need to be reviewed, then review them. This is not okay. Not at all. I do not know Ms De Blasio, but I hope she considers filing a complaint or suit.