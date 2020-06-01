NYPD Union Doxes Mayor’s Daughter on Twitter

Dell Cameron reports:

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) union known for its controversial attacks against Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted out the personally identifying information of his daughter on Sunday night, including a residential address and her New York State ID number.

The tweet by the Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA), which in February claimed that members of the NYPD were “declaring war” against De Blasio, attacked the mayor’s daughter, Chiara de Blasio, for being arrested during an “unlawful assembly” on Saturday night.

[…]

The report included her date of birth, New York state ID number, and various biographical details, such as height, weight, and citizenship status. It also included an apartment number and home address, which appeared to be Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s residence (though the zip code did not match.)