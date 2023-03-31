NYPD blues: Cops ignored 93 percent of surveillance law rules

Mar 312023
March 31, 2023 Surveillance, U.S.
Thomas Claburn reports:
Back in July 2020, then New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed the Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology (POST) Act into law, which required the New York Police Department to reveal how it uses surveillance technology and to formulate surveillance policies.
The NYPD, however, has rejected 93 percent of the advice from an independent oversight body, the Department of Investigations’ (DOI) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) for the force about how to comply with the law. According to OIG’s Ninth Annual Report [PDF], the cop watchdog made 15 recommendations and the NYPD refused to implement 14 of them.
