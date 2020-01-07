NYCLU blasts ‘premature’ approval for school facial recognition system

Rachel Silberstein reports:

The New York Civil Liberties Union is calling on the state Education Department to cancel its approval of a biometric surveillance system for a Western New York school district, arguing that the district has not addressed questions raised by its own experts on potential risks to student privacy.

Lockport City School District, in Niagara County, activated facial recognition cameras in all of its buildings last Thursday, becoming the first public school in the state to use the software designed to prevent intruders.