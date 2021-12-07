NYC vaccine mandate extended to private employees

Dec 072021
December 7, 2021 Healthcare, Laws, U.S., Workplace
Nina Pullano reports:
Amid rising concerns about the omicron variant, private businesses in New York City will have to require their employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.
The mandate is the first of its kind in the United States, bringing roughly 184,000 employers, including restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues into the fold. It is set to go into place on December 27.
