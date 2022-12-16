NYC Police and Tech Company Flout Privacy Policy, Advocates Say

Dec 162022
December 16, 2022 Business, Surveillance, U.S.
Fola Akinnibi and Sarah Holder report:
It was sold as a way to improve police response and catch incidents not reported to 911: Sensors placed around a city would “listen” for gunshots and transmit the information to officers. But the ShotSpotter Inc. technology concerned privacy advocates who worried that if police knew where the devices were placed, they could improperly use the always-on microphones to pick up private conversations.
ShotSpotter always had a response for critics: Police don’t know the sensors’ locations and therefore can’t target their listening.
