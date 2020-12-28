NYC Ousts 12,000 Students From In-Person Class Over Virus Test Forms

Henry Goldman reports:

About 12,000 New York City students who signed up for in-classroom learning must receive remote lessons because parents failed to sign consent forms for weekly random testing, school officials said.

“Due to the extensive efforts of our staff, 91% of students who need a consent form have one on file,” said Nathaniel Styer, a spokesman for the city Department of Education. “Students without consent forms, and who do not have approved exemptions, are transitioned to remote instruction.”