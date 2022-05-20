NYC Education Dept. will roll out its own online gradebook after security breach and data hack

Michael Elsen-Rooney reports:

The New York City Education Department is planning to roll out its own online grading and attendance system to replace a widely-used platform that was hacked earlier this year, exposing the personal information of nearly one million students.

The new system, developed by the agency’s IT team, will launch in beta form for 100 schools this June, and will be available to all schools before the start of next school year, DOE officials said Thursday.

City schools won’t be required to switch to the free new system, but the DOE is “strongly encouraging” it.