NY Wins Power to Search DNA Bank for Criminals’ Relatives

Beth Wang reports:
New York can expand the use of a DNA database to blood relatives of people who have previously been convicted of a crime after the state’s top justices narrowly overturned a lower court’s ban on the practice.
Chief Judge Rowan Wilson wrote the opinion for the four-judge majority, saying the state did have the authority to promulgate the familial DNA search regulations.
Read more at Bloomberg Law. The case is In the Matter of Terrence Stevens v. N.Y. State Div. of Crim. Just. Serv., N.Y., No. APL-2022-00075, opinion 10/24/23.