NY: Staten Island students tested for coronavirus without parental consent

Erik Bascome reports:

Students at multiple Staten Island public schools were recently tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) despite a lack of parental consent, which is required for any child under the age of 18, the city Department of Education (DOE) confirmed Friday.

On Thursday, Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore) penned a letter to NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza expressing serious concerns, after constituents informed him that several Staten Island public school students had received coronavirus testing — even though a parents or guardian had not submitted the required consent form.