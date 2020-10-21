NY: Staten Island students tested for coronavirus without parental consent

 October 21, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Healthcare, U.S., Youth & Schools

Erik Bascome reports:

 Students at multiple Staten Island public schools were recently tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) despite a lack of parental consent, which is required for any child under the age of 18, the city Department of Education (DOE) confirmed Friday.

On Thursday, Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore) penned a letter to NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza expressing serious concerns, after constituents informed him that several Staten Island public school students had received coronavirus testing — even though a parents or guardian had not submitted the required consent form.

Read more on SILive.

