NY: Staten Island students tested for coronavirus without parental consent

October 21, 2020 Breaches, Healthcare, U.S., Youth & Schools
Erik Bascome reports:
Students at multiple Staten Island public schools were recently tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) despite a lack of parental consent, which is required for any child under the age of 18, the city Department of Education (DOE) confirmed Friday.
On Thursday, Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore) penned a letter to NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza expressing serious concerns, after constituents informed him that several Staten Island public school students had received coronavirus testing — even though a parents or guardian had not submitted the required consent form.
