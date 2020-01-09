NY: Privacy group sues MTA over alleged ‘spy tools’ installed at Times Square subway station

 January 9, 2020

Noah Goldberg reports:

A privacy group is suing the MTA over its apparent use of facial recognition technology at a busy Manhattan subway station – though the agency claimed in April the tech was fake to scare people out of attempting fare evasion.

The Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP) – a New York-based privacy organization — filed a lawsuit Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court, demanding the release of records about the alleged use of facial recognition at the Times Square–42nd Street/Port Authority Bus Terminal station.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

