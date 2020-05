Stephen Maugeri reports:

CBS 6 investigates the background of a man with strong Capital Region ties – who has now plead guilty to hacking dozens of SUNY Plattsburgh students’ accounts.

Michael Fish is a former SUNY Plattsburgh student himself. He is now facing decades behind bars after pleading guilty to breaking into other student’s private accounts and downloading private files, including nude, sexually explicit, and personally embarrassing photographs and videos.