NY dad of boy with autism sues school district for ‘stigmatizing’ privacy breach

Sofia Barnett reports:

A Long Island teacher revealed a teen’s autism diagnosis in an online article in which she used his full name and made “disparaging and condescending remarks,” according to a lawsuit.

Jennifer Ingold’s piece, “Sealing Civic Readiness in Our Middle Schools” was published May 18, 2022, on the education news site MiddleWeb.com and included “stigmatizing” information about the nature of the boy’s disabilities, including his “extreme shyness” and “lack of confidence,” the child’s dad, Thomas Stringer, said in the Brooklyn Federal Court filing.

Shortly after the article was published, the National Council for Social Studies shared it as the headlining story in its popular newsletter, “SmartBrief.”