NY court workers fired for refusing COVID vax must be rehired with back pay as state board scraps mandate
Mar 062023
Larry Celona, Bernadette Hogan, and Bruce Golding report:
New York court workers must be rehired — and given back pay with interest — if they were fired because they refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state’s Public Employment Relations Board has ruled.
Under terms of the decision issued last month, the Unified Court System must immediately “cease and desist” from enforcing policies that require all non-judicial employees to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing.
