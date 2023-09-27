NY Bans Face Recognition in Schools, Allows Other Biometrics

Sep 272023
September 27, 2023 Laws, U.S., Youth & Schools
Zach Williams reports:
New York state is banning facial recognition software in schools while giving local districts discretion to use other cutting-edge technology criticized by civil rights groups.
The State Education Department announced the ban Wednesday following years of controversy over allowing schools to collect biometrics like facial features, fingerprints, gaits, and voices for a variety of purposes. Schools can still use some controversial tools with limits, according to the official department order.
