NXIVM sex-cult leader Keith Raniere under fire after lawyers accidentally reveal victim names in court docs

Noah Goldberg reports:

Convicted sex-cult guru Keith Raniere and his legal team are in hot water for accidentally revealing the names of victims of the NXIVM leader in court documents Tuesday.

The feds responded quickly, asking Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis to seal the documents, which he agreed to and which was done early Tuesday. The papers were initially filed shortly after midnight. The Daily News did not see the original filing.

“The Raniere Filing contains the full names of victims and sensitive victim information, including medical records, in contravention of the Court’s orders in the above-captioned case,” Tanya Hajjar, the assistant U.S. attorney on the case, wrote in a filing Tuesday afternoon.